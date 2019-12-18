Bridge in Olivette to close beginning Friday

OLIVETTE — Crews will close the Ashby Road bridge beginning Friday morning for repairs.
The 51-year-old bridge, immediately north of Bauer Boulevard, had been scheduled for replacement in 2020, but a number of pavement failures, including a 4-by-4-foot hole discovered last weekend, prompted the earlier closing.
“The bridge’s concrete driving surface is already very heavily patched, and in the interest of public safety, we’re closing it now, rather than waiting until the replacement project begins next spring, as we had originally planned,” Deanna Venker, director of St. Louis County’s Departments of Transportation and Public Works, said in a news release.
Motorists heading north on Ashby can turn left on Bauer and drive west to Lindbergh Boulevard, where they can turn right to access Page. Southbound drivers on Ashby can take westbound Page to southbound Lindbergh, then turn left on Bauer to head east.
Gershenson Construction, under a $2.1 million contract, will remove and replace the bridge deck and pavement beginning early next spring. Work is expected to be complete by August.