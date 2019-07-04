ST. LOUIS — Crews will close Vandeventer under Interstate 44 three nights next week in order to set girders on the new westbound interstate bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
Weather-permitting, the roadway will be closed beginning 8 p.m on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and reopen at 5 a.m. the following mornings.
Drivers will be able to get from eastbound I-44 on the north side of Vandeventer, and to and from westbound I-44 on the south side of Vandeventer, but will not be able to cross under the interstate, MoDOT says.