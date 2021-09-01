Bridge repairs will restrict traffic on two Mississippi River spans

Heads-up, bistate drivers: Bridge repairs are scheduled for Thursday on two Mississippi River spans.

One westbound lane will be closed on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge near the ramps to Tucker Boulevard and westbound Interstate 70 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said.

Meanwhile, eastbound Interstate 270 drivers will lose one lane over the Mississippi River crossing in the Granite City area from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

All entrance and exit ramps in the Granite City area will remain open during the bridge deck repairs, but delays are likely, and alternate routes should be considered, IDOT said.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend, both states' transportation officials also announced that most work on interstates and state highways would be suspended Friday to ease congestion on the roads during the busy travel period. Nonemergency work on Missouri roadways will be halted at noon, while in Illinois it will cease at 3 p.m.

Road projects will resume on Tuesday, officials said.