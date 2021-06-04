Bridgeton approves pay hikes for part-time workers; names police chief

BRIDGETON — The City Council on Wednesday approved the first pay raise since 2019 for part-time employees. The raises average about 8% for about 200 employees and are effective immediately.

In the meanwhile, merit raises for 120 full-time employees are expected to be considered within a month.

In response to the pandemic, salaries have been frozen since January 2020 for all employees.

The increase for part-timers, mostly in parks and recreation, was needed to stay competitive because the city has been having difficulty filling part-time positions, said Brendan Kane, parks and recreation director. The increase will cost the city about $45,000 per year.

Officials also announced the retirement of longtime police chief Donald Hood, effective July 1. Major Mark Mossotti will assume the position. Both have been with the Bridgeton police department for 34 years.