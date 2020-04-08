Bridgeton council member leaves office after serving 36 years
Bridgeton council member leaves office after serving 36 years

Bridgeton Government Center

Bridgeton Government Center. Google maps image.

 Lisa Eisenhauer

BRIDGETON — A new City Council member has been appointed to replace Ferdinand Fetsch, who resigned last week after 36 years of service since 1974. He has moved from Bridgeton.

Gretchen Luke, who had filed for the one-year unexpired term when Fetsch announced he was leaving, was appointed unanimously by the council at a teleconference meeting April 1. Luke was unopposed on the April ballot. That election has been delayed until June by state order because of the coronavirus.

Fetsch, 84, was elected 19 times, including last April. He served 17 full two-year terms and parts of three others, in three stretches as a Ward 3 representative.

Tags

Sports