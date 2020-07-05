Bruno the Bear passes through St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A black bear that has gathered an online fanbase as it treks south through the United States was spotted in St. Charles County on Sunday near the Wentzville city limits, police said.

Bruno, as the bear has been dubbed, was first spotted in Wisconsin in early June and has covered hundreds of miles in the span of a month. On Thursday the bear was spotted south of Elsberry, 60 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Wentzville police confirmed that on Sunday the black bear was spotted near Interstate 70 and Pitman Avenue.

Police said the Missouri Department of Conservation is on the scene.

