Building at Lemp Brewery collapses, destroying hundreds of bicycles

"It's just fortunate no cars were driving by or no people walking by or anyone in the building. I don't think anyone would have imagined a whole wall would come down," Guenther said.

Van Der Tuin said BWorks had a work truck stolen about two weeks ago. "We keep getting kicked in the head," he said. The bicycles in the building would have been used for the Earn-a-Bike program and for holiday bike giveaways. The program has about 300 other bicycles at its shop in the Soulard neighborhood, at 2414 Menard Street.

Employees had worked in the building as recently as Thursday, Van Der Tuin said. The space was ideal because they could social distance and continue to work. He said that business had continued at the shop in Soulard but was curbside pickup only, and that while they stayed busy during the pandemic, accessory sales that would normally happen inside were down.

"If you manage a non-profit, you know you have limited resources," said employee and mechanic Chris Koehler. "We just lost all the limited resources that we have."