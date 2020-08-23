Building at Lemp Brewery collapses, hundreds of bicycles underneath rubble

He said that a controlled demolition of the building would start Monday morning, and he hoped most of the bicycles would be fine. “Two-thirds of the building is not really affected as well,” he said. “I’m very confident that bikes can be saved.”

Van Der Tuin said at least a third of the bikes were gone from what he can see on the outside, and said he thought it was a "huge maybe" that others were undamaged.

The Lemp Brewery complex is a campus of 29 buildings between Cherokee Street, South Broadway and Lemp Avenue, owned by the Historic Lemp Brewery LLC. The building that collapsed is building number 20.

"It's just fortunate no cars were driving by or no people walking by or anyone in the building. I don't think anyone would have imagined a whole wall would come down," Guenther said.

Van Der Tuin said BWorks had a work truck stolen about two weeks ago. "We keep getting kicked in the head," he said. The bicycles in the building would have been used for the Earn-a-Bike program and for holiday bike giveaways. The program has about 300 other bicycles at its shop in the Soulard neighborhood, at 2414 Menard Street.