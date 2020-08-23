Building at Lemp Brewery collapses, hundreds of bicycles underneath rubble

A building at the Lemp Brewery complex collapsed Sunday morning, potentially destroying 700 bicycles stored there.
No one was injured in the collapse of the six-story brick building, which happened around 9 a.m., at Cherokee and 18th streets. St. Louis BWorks, whose charter program is St. Louis Bicycle Works, was using part of the building to store at least 700 bicycles, said Patrick Van Der Tuin, the nonprofit's executive director.
The group teaches children about bicycle safety and maintenance; giving them a free bicycle at the end of the program. The bicycles under the rubble were collected in spring and summer to keep them working through the winter.
"Our bikes are underneath likely tons of bricks," Van Der Tuin said at the scene of the collapse. "It's just devastating to look at."
He said he reported sections of loose bricks that had popped out from the wall to the complex's owner, Shashi Palamand. Caution tape had been put up just last week, said Dan Guenther, alderman for the 9th Ward.
Police and first responders searched the scene with K-9s and did not find anyone inside the building. Utility workers responded to turn off water, gas and electrical connections. Nearby business Mac's Local Eats closed for the day Sunday.
Palamand, who owns the complex under Historic Lemp Brewery LLC, said Sunday that he believed storms in April and again in July contributed to the collapse, and he had called in an engineer and a masonry company in the last few weeks to look at it. They said the damage appeared to be cosmetic and the building was structurally sound, he said. He had spent $1 million about 10 years ago to replace the roof of that building and strengthen its walls.
He said that a controlled demolition of the building would start Monday morning, and he hoped most of the bicycles would be fine. “Two-thirds of the building is not really affected as well,” he said. “I’m very confident that bikes can be saved.”
Van Der Tuin said at least a third of the bikes were gone from what he can see on the outside, and said he thought it was a "huge maybe" that others were undamaged.
The Lemp Brewery complex is a campus of 29 buildings between Cherokee Street, South Broadway and Lemp Avenue, owned by the Historic Lemp Brewery LLC. The building that collapsed is building number 20.
"It's just fortunate no cars were driving by or no people walking by or anyone in the building. I don't think anyone would have imagined a whole wall would come down," Guenther said.
Van Der Tuin said BWorks had a work truck stolen about two weeks ago. "We keep getting kicked in the head," he said. The bicycles in the building would have been used for the Earn-a-Bike program and for holiday bike giveaways. The program has about 300 other bicycles at its shop in the Soulard neighborhood, at 2414 Menard Street.
Employees had worked in the building as recently as Thursday, Van Der Tuin said. The space was ideal because they and volunteers could social distance and continue to work. He said that business had continued at the shop in Soulard but was curbside pickup only, and that while they stayed busy during the pandemic, accessory sales that would normally happen inside were down.
"If you manage a nonprofit, you know you have limited resources," said employee and mechanic Chris Koehler. "We just lost all the limited resources that we have."
Buildings in the complex were damaged in an April storm. In 2015, a fire damaged a building there; fire officials said it looked like people had been squatting in the building.
Adam Lemp founded the Western Brewery in 1840. His son renamed it for himself, and William J. Lemp Brewing Co. was one of the largest national breweries, rivaling Anheuser-Busch at the turn of the 20th Century. The two brewery complexes are just blocks away from each other, both built to take advantage of natural cave complexes in the area.
Prohibition decimated Lemp's business, the brewery buildings were sold in 1922. The International Shoe Co. used the complex until 1992, according to the website for the group that now owns it. Manufacturing at the site ended in the 1980s, the site says. Parts of several buildings in the complex are rented out for artists studios, offices and other purposes.
The Lemp Mansion a block away, and the brewery complex are rumored to be haunted. Several commercial haunted houses have used various brewery buildings during Halloween season.
St. Louis BWorks also has a program where students work to earn a desktop computer system and a cultural literacy program where students write and illustrate their own books.
To donate to St. Louis BWorks, visit www.bworks.org/donate/ or donate via PayPal.
Updated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with more details from the complex's owner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!