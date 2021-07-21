 Skip to main content
Button-down bandit caught after robbing south St. Louis County bank
0 comments

Button-down bandit caught after robbing south St. Louis County bank

{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect teller window (1).jpg

A bank robber took cash from the Citizens National Bank at 9111 Mackenzie Road about 1 p.m. July 13. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police. 

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the robbery of a Citizens National Bank, police said Wednesday.

Robert Youngclaus, 48, of Columbia, Missouri, admitted to the robbery after being arrested, police said.

Button-down bandit caught after robbing south St. Louis County bank

Robert Youngclaus was charged with robbing a south St. Louis County bank on July 13, 2021. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Police Department

On July 13, police were called to CNB Bank on Mackenzie Road in the Affton area. A bank teller told police that a tall white male walked up and put a note against the window divider reading "I have a gun, give me all of the money." The teller asked the man if he was serious, and the man nodded. 

The teller gave the man a stack of bills that included a dye pack, and the man left the bank on foot. Police found several bills dyed red on the ground outside the bank. Youngclaus later told police that the dye pack exploded right after he walked out of the bank.

After police released images of the robber from the bank's surveillance footage, they got "multiple calls" identifying Youngclaus as the robber.

Youngclaus is being held on $150,000 cash-only bail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Baby albino deer spotted in Maryland Heights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports