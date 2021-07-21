Button-down bandit caught after robbing south St. Louis County bank

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the robbery of a Citizens National Bank, police said Wednesday.

Robert Youngclaus, 48, of Columbia, Missouri, admitted to the robbery after being arrested, police said.

On July 13, police were called to CNB Bank on Mackenzie Road in the Affton area. A bank teller told police that a tall white male walked up and put a note against the window divider reading "I have a gun, give me all of the money." The teller asked the man if he was serious, and the man nodded.

The teller gave the man a stack of bills that included a dye pack, and the man left the bank on foot. Police found several bills dyed red on the ground outside the bank. Youngclaus later told police that the dye pack exploded right after he walked out of the bank.

After police released images of the robber from the bank's surveillance footage, they got "multiple calls" identifying Youngclaus as the robber.

Youngclaus is being held on $150,000 cash-only bail.

