ST. LOUIS — MetroLink on Monday began running single-car trains on most blue line trips after 24 of the system's oldest cars were pulled from service because of problems with camera systems in nine of them.

Metro Transit said normal 2-car trains will continue during the morning rush period on the blue line. Red line trips primarily will operate with 2-car trains but there also will be occasional single-car trains.

Taulby Roach, the CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency overseeing Metro, said he's cautiously optimistic that some of the 30-year-old cars will be returned to service following repairs beginning Friday and that all will be in use again as soon as next Monday.

Roach said after voltage problems with the cameras developed on the nine cars, he decided to also temporarily pull the other cars of that age to inspect them for the same issue.