Candidates hear from community on housing, addiction and more at St. Louis forum

With election season entering its final month, a host of the region’s high-profile political leaders, candidates or their surrogates attended a forum Sunday in a north St. Louis church — an event where their primary role was to listen, rather than be heard, as a handful of citizens called attention to prominent issues they and their community face, such as homelessness, drug addiction, poor access to affordable housing and more.

The event at Centennial Christian Church in the city’s Fountain Park neighborhood was coordinated by the church, along with the nearby Trinity Episcopal Church in the Central West End, and Metropolitan Congregations United.

“We want these elected officials to hear the stories of real people going through real issues in the community,” said the Very Rev. Jon Stratton, from Trinity Episcopal, who helped lead the forum.

The Rev. Derrick Perkins, of Centennial Christian Church, another leader of the event, lamented how much political advertising and discussion is aimed at stoking fear and focused on things that aren’t true problems facing local communities.

“They have very little to do with the problems and the issues that we see with our own eyes,” said Perkins. “I really want folks to acknowledge the stuff happening right in our faces.”

Organizers invited more than 30 candidates and elected leaders to the event — from the city, county and state levels of government, as well as contenders for Missouri’s seat in the U.S. Senate race.

A handful of people chosen as featured speakers, or "witnesses," rose to briefly describe how they and others, contend with specific — but sometimes intertwined — problems, before the event's leaders asked some basic questions of the elected officials and candidates. Then, the featured political guests had one-minute windows to address the crowd in the church and briefly speak to each of the issues at hand.

For instance, on the subject of access to affordable housing, Megan Green, running for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, said the city is currently seeing an imbalance of residential construction that leans far too heavily toward luxury units.

"I don't think that's right," she said. "We need inclusionary zoning policies."

On other topics, political figures such as St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said that he would not prosecute people under a new state law that criminalizes homelessness.

"We're not going to prosecute poverty," said Bell.

He said that stance is merely a continuation of the approach he has brought to the office over the past several years — aiming to connect various nonviolent offenders to resources for help that are outside the criminal justice system.

"This is what I ran on," Bell said.

Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party's nominee for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat in November’s election, could not attend the forum due to other engagements but stopped by the church immediately beforehand.

She said that she has been personally affected by issues such as drug addiction, as her son died of an opioid overdose.

“I understand how hard all of this is,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “We have to stop the shame and stigma of mental health illnesses and addiction.”

She also briefly spoke to some other issues that were not focal points of Sunday’s event, including abortion access.

“Women want the freedom to choose the health care they need,” she said. “I’ve heard about this all over Missouri.”

Some people attending the event were displeased with its format, with one woman in the crowd interrupting near the end to criticize the lack of opportunities for the candidates to have in-depth discussions of the issues.

Different candidates and organizers agreed that the issues — and others — warrant further discussion and that frustration about them is justified. Some therefore urged the crowd to stay engaged on the issues that animate them well past their trip to the polls on Election Day.

"Don't just vote — organize," said Stratton. "Vote with your feet. Vote with your actions."