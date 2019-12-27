Car crashes into St. Luke's Hospital entrance in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — A driver crashed a car into the front entrance of St. Luke's Hospital on Friday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

No bystanders were injured and the driver was evaluated, according to the spokeswoman.

There was no estimate on damages and the repairs began later Friday. While the main entrance was closed, visitors entered the hospital through a nearby temporary entrance, the emergency room or other entrances in adjoining medical offices.

Another driver crashed into the hospital in May 2013. A 17-year-old girl hit a parked car and a garage wall before backing into a 10-foot glass window of the E.R. The girl was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

No one was hurt in that incident.

