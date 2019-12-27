Car crashes into St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — A driver crashed a car into the front entrance of St. Luke's Hospital Friday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

No bystanders were injured and the driver is being medically evaluated, according to the spokeswoman.

There was no estimate on damages, and repairs have started. While the main entrance is closed, visitors can enter the hospital through a nearby temporary entrance, the emergency room or other entrances in adjoining medical offices.

Another driver crashed into the hospital in May of 2013. A 17-year-old girl hit a parked car and a garage wall before backing into a 10-foot glass window of the E.R. The girl was arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to Post-Dispatch archives.

No one was hurt in the 2013 incident.

