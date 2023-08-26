CREVE COEUR — Stephanie Baird wiped away tears on Saturday afternoon as she remembered Becky “The Queen of Carpet” Rothman.

Surrounded by the late icon’s shoes, dresses and other pieces of an eclectic wardrobe during an estate sale at the Creve Coeur American Legion, Baird found herself overwhelmed.

“I wanted to honor her,” Baird said. “She’s a great symbol and her commercials are hilarious and so amazing.”

Rothman rose to local fame after starring in a series of quirky, low-production but loveable commercials for her family’s chain, Becky’s Carpet and Tile Superstores. Outfitted in long gowns and towering tiaras, Becky flew on magic carpets in front of the Gateway Arch to tout carpet and other flooring discounts.

Rothman died in May at 67 after suffering from kidney disease.

On Saturday, daughter Rachel Reynolds, 34, recalled growing up and always being “so embarrassed” when people stopped them on the street for a photo.

“I remember going trick-or-treating and people were dressed up as her and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, no,’” Reynolds said Saturday.

The two never discussed the possibility of an estate sale before Rothman’s passing, but Reynolds felt that it was something her mom would’ve liked — all the money raised will go to Dress for Success, a nonprofit Rothman supported for years, Reynolds said.

“Since most of the items are clothing-related, I thought it made sense to try to help out again with the local community and raise money for charity,” she said.

And while most of the designer-brand and high-end pieces were auctioned off online earlier in the week, Saturday’s sale included heels, dresses, Louis Vuitton jeans, holiday costumes worn in unaired commercials and even three sequined ballroom costumes from Rothman’s time on Dancing with the Stars St. Louis.

As for the iconic gowns and crowns donned by the Queen of Carpet on television, Reynolds hopes to donate the items to the Missouri History Museum.

Reynolds herself only appeared in one commercial, as a young “Princess of Tile,” despite her mother’s urging for more appearances.

“She loved doing it,” Reynolds said. “I loved going and watching, but I never actually wanted to star in one. That was for her.”

Shekela Bester, an avid estate sale shopper, didn’t immediately realize on Saturday that she was holding the Queen’s shoes. But when she learned, she gushed about her love for the commercial.

“I didn’t know this was her. I have to show you the videos,” she told her three young kids.

It was the first of several sales Bester planned to visit Saturday. But she was certain none of the others would be quite as regal.

“She’s history here in St. Louis,” Bester said. “It’s a staple of St. Louis, absolutely.”

The estate sale continues from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Creve Coeur American Legion, 934 East Rue De La Banque. It is organized by Jonnco For Antiques.

Photos: Family of St. Louis' 'Queen of Carpet' holds estate sale benefiting Dress for Success