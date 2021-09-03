 Skip to main content
Catawissa man killed when car leaves road, lands in creek in Jefferson County
Catawissa man killed when car leaves road, lands in creek in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 74-year-old Catawissa man died in a car crash Thursday night northwest of Dittmer when his vehicle left the road, overturned and landed on a large rock, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Norman D. Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened about 7:30 p.m. on Dittmer Catawissa Road, just east of Calvey Creek Road in Jefferson County, the highway patrol said.

Andrews was driving westbound when his 2012 Ford F-250 left the road, overturned and landed on a rock in a nearby creek, the highway patrol said. Andrews was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

 

