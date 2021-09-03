Catawissa man killed when car leaves road, lands in creek in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 74-year-old Catawissa man died in a car crash Thursday night northwest of Dittmer when his vehicle left the road, overturned and landed on a large rock, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Norman D. Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened about 7:30 p.m. on Dittmer Catawissa Road, just east of Calvey Creek Road in Jefferson County, the highway patrol said.

Andrews was driving westbound when his 2012 Ford F-250 left the road, overturned and landed on a rock in a nearby creek, the highway patrol said. Andrews was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.