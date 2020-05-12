Census 2020 surveys hand-delivered to homes beginning this week

MISSOURI — The U.S. Census Bureau will hand-deliver materials beginning this week to households in Missouri where mail is not received at the physical addresses.

The work was supposed to start on March 15 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Census Bureau. Delivery to 122,884 households will be contact-less, the bureau said. Temporary field staff were trained in social distancing protocols and provided personal protective equipment.

Invitations to participate in the 2020 count were sent to mailing addresses. Those using P.O. Boxes or living on a rural route with limited mail service may not have received any Census communications yet.

People who receive the paper packets are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the packet, according to the release. They can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

Respond at 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

Phone lines are available for a dozen different languages, and online guidance is provided for others.

