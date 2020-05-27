Centene makes $2 million pledge toward Clayton's Shaw Park ice complex

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved a $2 million pledge agreement by the Centene Charitable Foundation to fund improvements to the city's recreation complex in Shaw Park.

The city plans a $14 million project to replace its ice rink with a year-round facility that would maintain an open air rink and add a full-sized roof and alternative surfaces to allow for other recreational and community uses.

City Manager David Gipson said the city has allocated $10.2 million for the project. The Clayton Community Foundation — a non-profit that partners with the city — is heading a fundraising effort to address the $4 million shortfall. The Centene Charitable Foundation is offering a $2 million lead gift.

In return, the city would name the overall project the “Centene Commons at Shaw Park” for 25 years from the date the facility opens to the public, Gipson said. Centene could withdraw its gift if the facility does not open by April 1, 2024, or if the city fails to spend $10 million in addition to Centene's gift.

Construction is expected to take 16 months, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unlikely that work will begin by the end of the year, Gipson said.

