Central West End MetroLink station to close for construction Nov. 6-7

ST. LOUIS — The Central West End MetroLink station will be closed Nov. 6-7 for construction on the station's platform.

Shuttles will be provided to transport riders who had planned to travel to or from the Central West End station during that two-day period, Metro officials said.

Those traveling to the Central West End station will need to exit at the Cortex station. A shuttle will take passengers from the Cortex station to the Central West End stop.

Those who need to board at the Central West End station will take a shuttle from that station's bus area, which is located at Taylor Avenue and Children's Place. The shuttle will take riders to the Cortex MetroLink station.

Passengers are advised to allow an extra 15 minutes for their commute during the construction, Metro officials said. The project had been scheduled for earlier in October, but was postponed because of the weather. Next weekend's work also is weather-dependent.