Central West End tenants given 3 days to move out after flood damage

ST. LOUIS — Surrounded by dirt-covered floors and piles of personal belongings, tenants at Loop Lofts in the Central West End on Monday labored in the oppressive afternoon heat to move their belongings out by midnight.

First-floor residents of the loft's Building B received a notice on their doors Friday that said recent flooding damage will require large sections of drywall be removed, making the entire first floor uninhabitable. Residents were given until Monday night to move out. The company said it would terminate those tenants' leases and return their security deposits.

The building's decision to push renters out with 72 hours' notice — 48 of which came on the weekend — has left residents scrambling and questioning the legality of such an abrupt move. INB National Association, which purchased the building at 1019 North Skinker Boulevard from Loop Lofts Apartments last month, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

One first-floor resident, Katey Wolcott, said that prior to Friday's notice, all first-floor tenants received an email from the property management company with a 30-day moveout notice, requesting a signature from each tenant by last Friday. Only a few signed the document, Wolcott said, and by Friday, the lead time had been amended down to just three days.

Unlike her neighbors, Wolcott said she and her family are staying put.

As her husband, Mark Williams, made lunch and their 2-year-old daughter Ashe'lyn Williams wandered about on Monday, Wolcott explained her stance.

Wolcott said she spoke with a lawyer who told her their lease agreement would be key in determining if the short notice is legal.

"The hard part is that we do not have a copy of our lease," Walcott said. "We lost our hard copy in the flood, and because a new owner owns the building, the original owner gave all of that documentation to the new owner. And the new owner has not posted it yet."

Online records show INB National Association purchased the building on July 21 from Loop Lofts Apartments LLC for $15.9 million days before historic rain caused flash flooding across the region.

St. Louis officials posted violation notices on the building because of the structure's water damage, including to the roof, said city spokesman Nick Dunne. But the city did not condemn the building and could not immediately provide a specific list of violation notices issued.

Dunne said the city cannot intervene with the landlord's decision to have tenants vacate the building.

Madison Gaydos, who's lived in the building for just under a year, was moving her things onto a U-Haul Monday afternoon. She said she hasn't lived in the unit since it flooded, and communication from the landlord about her options to stay or leave was confusing and at times, she felt, contradictive.

She's been couch surfing and plans to store her belongings in a friend's basement until she can get her security deposit back, which she needs in order to get into a new apartment.

"I feel like they just kind of left us to sink and they're just trying to cover themselves, which I get," she said. "You know they bought this place and five days later it floods and this was their investment and they are out of money, but that doesn't make it OK to screw everyone (over)."

One of Gaydos' neighbors across the hall, Alona Thompson, was in her apartment working on moving her belongings to a storage unit and said she would probably try to find a shelter. She said while the company may have put a notice on her door, she isn't living in the unit, so she did not see it.

Thompson said she found out about the notice because her mom caught the end of a 5 p.m. newscast on Sunday and her girlfriend in California was able to find the story about the moveout notice online.

She has lived in the unit for three years and was on vacation proposing to her girlfriend in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, when the storm flooded her apartment. She said she lost belongings including all of her area rugs, a couch, her sound system and a computer.

"I know some people are staying, but I can't live in this," she said, motioning to her apartment in disarray, covered in debris from the flood water. "I just need the stress relief for me, and to move my things from here."