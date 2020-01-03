Chance of light snow Saturday morning in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area could see light snow beginning early Saturday morning, but should see little accumulation, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The snow could begin between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the Metro area, with little impact beyond reduced visibility and more slippery bridges and overpasses, forecasters said.

Snow accumulation could reach an inch around Quincy, Ill., but will be much less farther south, the service said.

Temperatures will be in the high 20s or low 30s Friday night, and rise to about 40 degrees Saturday afternoon. Saturday night should be mostly clear with a low around the freezing mark.

Any snow that does fall won't have much chance of sticking around long. The highs Sunday should be near 52 with sunshine and a clear night Sunday with a low around 30.

