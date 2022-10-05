Cheating scandal leads to tighter security at U.S. Chess Championship in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A cheating scandal has rocked the chess world for the past month. It started with the surprising defeat of the world chess champion by American teen Hans Niemann in St. Louis.

And on Wednesday, it returned to St. Louis.

The U.S. Chess Championships opened play at the St. Louis Chess Club here on Wednesday afternoon. Players, including 19-year-old Niemann, were greeted by a bevy of beefed-up security measures.

They were scanned by security wands designed to detect not just metal but silicone, commonly used in electronics. Spectators, for the first time, weren't allowed to watch live play, instead tuning in to a broadcast on 30-minute delay. A few select visitors were allowed to observe the first 10 minutes, but were then escorted out of the room.

"This is a big change," said Tony Rich, executive director of the St. Louis Chess Club and chief organizer of the event. "Today, I would be hesitant to allow spectators into a playing hall while ensuring no cheating is going on. That's a hard thing to say as an event organizer."

The scandal threatens to set back the booming popularity of worldwide chess. Live spectating helped raise its profile and popularity. But few spectators were on site early Wednesday afternoon. Rich hopes organizers will find a way to ramp up fair play safeguards and permit spectators back into the hall, at some point.

The event that upended the chess world occurred last month at the Sinquefield Cup, also at the St. Louis Chess Club.

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen played Niemann, a rapidly rising star, but nowhere near Carlsen's stature in the game. After Niemann beat him, Carlsen withdrew from the tournament. He later suggested Niemann had cheated.

Cheating in chess can involve someone in another location using a computer to determine the best move while watching a broadcast and then transmitting hints to a player. In 2015, one player had a camera on a pendant worn around his neck; someone else ran moves through a computer program and transmitted countermoves through Morse Code to a receiver under the player's armpit. In a major cheating scandal involving the French chess federation in 2010, three players used an intricate plot of computer software and clues signaled through the body language of spectators in the playing hall.

Niemann has admitted cheating in online games when he was 12 and 16, but not during live tournaments in the past. He denies cheating in any game played face-to-face. But an investigation by Chess.com challenged that assertion in a bombshell report released Tuesday. The online platform, which hosts tournaments with top players, alleged that Niemann likely cheated in more than 100 online games, and as recently as 2020, including tournaments involving prize money.

Still, Niemann came to St. Louis for the national championships. On Wednesday, he sat across from opponent Christopher Yoo for their first game. Photographers and journalists hovered nearby. Rich, the St. Louis club director, said the decision to allow Niemann to play in this championship was made by U.S. Chess Federation and pointed out that Niemann has not been found to have cheated in any over-the-board games.

Niemann won his first round on Wednesday.

Rich said he could sense that the rampant speculation and attention around the cheating accusations has affected the dynamic among the competitors.

"At the opening ceremony last night, Hans was kind of doing his own thing," Rich said.

Susan Polgar, chess champion and the most successful college chess coach in U.S. history, retired from Webster University last year. She has been outspoken about the reforms needed to prevent cheating in the sport.

"In the long term, it's a good thing that this came to light," Polgar said. "As painful as it is right now and as embarrassing as it is for the chess community, once solutions are found ... I think it could be a good thing."

She has been calling for delayed broadcasts, more thorough checks for electronics, limiting spectators to the first 10 to 15 minutes, and strong penalties for those caught cheating.

The public is invited to watch the tournament broadcast in a room at the St. Louis Chess Club. The tournament ends Oct. 20.