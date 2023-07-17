ST. LOUIS — In an effort to breathe life back into the Gulf of Mexico’s "dead zone," where a lack of oxygen kills or drives away most sea creatures, Missouri is requiring major wastewater treatment facilities to significantly limit the amount of phosphorus reaching waterways.

The Missouri Clean Water Commission approved the requirement at its meeting in St. Louis last week. Locally, it will affect the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District's Bissell Point, Lemay and Grand Glaize plants.

Phosphorus, a common lawn and agricultural fertilizer ingredient, enters the Mississippi River through runoff and builds up in the Gulf of Mexico, roughly 1,000 miles to the south. Along with nitrogen, it feeds massive blooms of algae that consume oxygen in the Gulf, creating a low-oxygen hypoxic area that chokes off animal life and leads to a "dead zone."

In addition to environmental problems this causes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has estimated that harmful algal blooms result in a loss of about $82 million each year in the seafood and tourism industries.

"This will be a significant reduction in total phosphorus," said Ashley McCarty, chair of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Clean Water Commission. "We're not talking nominal amounts here. These are significant reductions which will take some time."

In 2022, the hypoxic zone was measured to be about 3,275 square miles, or 2 million acres, according to the EPA Gulf of Mexico Division. The DNR hopes to cut Missouri's contribution to the dead zone by 45% by 2035.

To do so, the department enforces regulations to limit nutrient pollution, and capturing phosphorus from large wastewater treatment facilities is one relatively easy method they can require. Reducing Missouri's contribution to the hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico has been a priority since 2014.

"I think we're all very excited that it went through," said Owen Gallagher, environmental program analyst at the DNR, which works with the Environmental Protection Agency and other states. "I think it's really going to help the hypoxic zone."

By the beginning of 2029, wastewater facilities that treat more than 1 million gallons of water per day will be required to decrease their phosphorus output by two-thirds.

This will be done using a well-established treatment method that involves dosing the wastewater with ferric chloride, a chemical that converts the phosphorus to a solid state so it can be easily separated from the water and burned with other solid waste.

These changes are also expected to improve water quality locally, said Jay Hoskins, assistant director over environmental compliance at MSD.

Hoskins said the plant changes will cost $20 million to $40 million, which he described as a relatively inexpensive project compared to other avenues of nutrient reduction, such as nitrogen-capturing technology, that would require significant changes to the facilities’ existing setups.

"We think it's important to go ahead and make that step, that commitment, to show that we are doing what we can, and what we can afford to do, to address this problem," he said.