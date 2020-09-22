Chesterfield approves agreement to acquire land near Central Park

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council on Monday gave final approval for the city to enter into a lease-purchase agreement for eight acres of land near Central Park.
The land, just east of the park, is between the Chesterfield Family YMCA, Samuel C. Sachs Branch/St. Louis County Library and Lydia Hill Drive — a site known as Downtown Chesterfield.
City Administrator Mike Geisel said the land acquisition was first approved last spring, and the funding will be used to acquire and improve the site as parkland.
He said the site will be available for large events, parking, preserving open space, and protecting the character of Central Park.
At the time the city began acquiring the land, it was owned by Sachs Properties/Chesterfield Village, he said. The city anticipates closing on the purchase during the first week of November.
“The acquisition cost is $6.9 million, which is to be paid with $4 million in cash from our fund reserves and the rest from proceeds of Certificates of Participation,” Geisel said. “But the issuance of debt also includes a refinancing of existing parks debt, reducing our interest cost and accelerating the payoff from 2031 to 2029.”
