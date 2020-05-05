Chesterfield cancels pool season, July 4 celebration

CHESTERFIELD — The city will not open its aquatic facility this summer and has canceled its annual July 4 celebration.
The City Council voted 5-3 Monday on both issues, with council members Tom DeCampi, Michelle Ohley and Ben Keathley opposed.
“We cannot operate the pool, maintain social distancing, and protect the public at the pool — it is simply too costly to accomplish the repairs, open, and, with the extended stay at home order, we can’t train the lifeguards, the season will be shortened causing an increasing operational deficit,” City Administrator Mike Geisel wrote to Mayor Bob Nation and the Chesterfield City Council in an April 20 memo.
He added that it would be "impossible to provide the (July 4) festivities, with a band, food vendors, child play area, and spectator seating while maintaining social distancing — even if we elected to proceed, a large proportion of the community will likely refrain from participating.”
Officials said the normal cost of operating the aquatic center in Central Park runs from $200,000 to $250,000, while the July 4 celebration costs about $75,000.
Keathley suggested the possibility of opening the pool later in the season and protested that “we're making a decision for residents not to have access for the entire season — it seems like we're jumping the gun, especially when it will be 90 degrees in August and residents will be looking at an empty pool.”
But Nation said many other local cities and local YMCAs have decided to close pools. “We have no (COVID-19) vaccine and no herd immunity, and I've talked to physicians first hand, hearing we're not yet near the point where it will be safe" to congregate at places such as pools, the mayor said.
DeCampi proposed postponing discussion of the July 4 event, but only Keathley and DeCampi were in favor.
“More than ever, we need a party, and canceling a celebration of the nation's birth is pathetic — people are always going to be dying for different reasons, and (this pandemic's death rate) is about the same as for influenza and we wouldn't cancel (the event) for that,” DeCampi said.
But Councilwoman Barb McGuinness said she did not feel comfortable "planning a party while people are being being laid off and furloughed and taking pay cuts and dying.”
Nation and the council postponed a vote on financial strategy during the pandemic for further discussion at the May 18 City Council meeting.
Assuming the closure will ultimately be 60 to 90 days, Geisel said, the city's revenue losses — from sales, utility and other taxes through Dec. 31 – are expected to be between $6.1 million and $9.1 million. The city is proposing $3 million in saving and cost reductions, with other funding coming from reserves, he said.
Geisel had presented various staff recommendations such as reducing concession locations, menu and staffing at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.
DeCampi proposed that city staff — who have already been subject to wage freezes, furloughs and layoffs — take pay cuts of 10% for the coming quarter and that pay for Nation and the City Council be suspended for the rest of the year. The exception to the proposed pay cuts would be for police, who recently took a voluntary pay cut in lieu of temporary furloughs.
DeCampi said “people in the real world are taking 10 to 20% pay cuts to keep jobs — why should we be insulated?”
Some criticized DeCampi for the proposal, which Nation called “irresponsible” and a “political ploy.”
“It's not the time to discuss something so dramatic and ridiculous,” Nation said.
