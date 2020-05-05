Chesterfield cancels pool season, July 4 celebration

But Nation said many other local cities and local YMCAs have decided to close pools. “We have no (COVID-19) vaccine and no herd immunity, and I've talked to physicians first hand, hearing we're not yet near the point where it will be safe" to congregate at places such as pools, the mayor said.

DeCampi proposed postponing discussion of the July 4 event, but only Keathley and DeCampi were in favor.

“More than ever, we need a party, and canceling a celebration of the nation's birth is pathetic — people are always going to be dying for different reasons, and (this pandemic's death rate) is about the same as for influenza and we wouldn't cancel (the event) for that,” DeCampi said.

But Councilwoman Barb McGuinness said she did not feel comfortable "planning a party while people are being being laid off and furloughed and taking pay cuts and dying.”

Nation and the council postponed a vote on financial strategy during the pandemic for further discussion at the May 18 City Council meeting.