Chesterfield delays action on air purification systems for city facilities

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council, by a vote of 6-2 on Wednesday, delayed seeking bids for air purification systems at city facilities until federal funding is secured to pay for the estimated $80,000 expenditure.
Councilman Dan Hurt said such a system could help with future health issues, of employees and staff, even beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic and suggested the city could go out for bids and put the project into next year's budget.
Jim Eckrich, public works director, said the proposed system, which attaches to heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, uses bipolar oxygen ions to bond with contaminant molecules in the air. He said it has the potential of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
However, Councilman Ben Keathley wondered about the level of improvements in air quality the system could guarantee. “We’re talking about a significant investment, and my research has turned up questions on ionized air,” he said.
Hurt said that, for the system to be effective especially for COVID, it needs to be installed by no later than the spring of 2021.
City Administrator Mike Geisel said the bid process would take about two months. He said it is possible for the expense to be reimbursed using money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Those funds are expected to be distributed to Chesterfield and 87 other municipalities by St. Louis County government at some point.
Also Wednesday, the council gave final approval to a measure that repeals part of the city's municipal code that had required protective headgear for the operator and passenger of any motorcycle or motor tricycle.
Only Councilwoman Barb McGuinness was opposed.
As of Aug. 28, most motorcycle riders in Missouri don’t have to wear helmets under a new law approved by state lawmakers earlier this year.
The helmet law change allows a licensed driver who is 26 or older and can provide proof of health insurance to opt to go without a helmet, Police Chief Ray Johnson has said.
He added that the state legislation also prohibits any political subdivision (such as cities) from imposing a protective headgear requirement, which is why the city had to repeal its current law to be in line with the new state statute.
