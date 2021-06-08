Chesterfield senior residents to get bigger discount on trash services

CHESTERFIELD — As part of a new trash hauling contract for Chesterfield, Republic Services is announcing that residents aged 65 and older will have their senior discount increased from 10% to 15%, effective with the start of the new contract on Aug. 1.

Susan Piazza, Republic manager of municipal sales, on Monday told Mayor Bob Nation and the Chesterfield City Council that those not yet receiving the 10% discount can sign up to immediately start receiving that fee reduction in person with her, from 9 a.m. to noon June 30 or from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 13, at City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Parkway West, or by calling 636-947-5959.

With the 15% discount to automatically be reflected on bills after that date, she said that new senior rates, effective Aug. 1, will be $12.39 per month for once weekly trash and recycling service; and either $13.04 per month (billed quarterly) or $11.96 per month (billed annually) for optional yard waste pickup.

Informational cards also will be mailed to senior residents’ homes, she said.