Chesterfield sex offender faces another federal charge for stalking ex

CHESTERFIELD — A registered sex offender from Chesterfield who was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend for years has been stalking her again, the FBI said Wednesday.

Mark Joseph Uhlenbrock, 66, was indicted in federal court in San Antonio Wednesday on an internet stalking charge.

Investigators say in the initial 2016 case, Uhlenbrock admitted posting nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend online from 2006 to 2015, despite three civil cases she filed to stop his behavior.

Uhlenbrock, who was then a United Airlines pilot, and the woman, a flight attendant, began dating in 2002. He told FBI agents that posting her pictures and then trying to get them removed "excited" him, charging documents say.

He also named her and where she worked, court testimony says.

After he was released from prison, he was sent back for six months in April 2019 for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Wednesday's indictment claims he harassed the same victim online from May to September of 2020.

Uhlenbrock has been in jail since he was arrested in December.

Last year, United Airlines paid $321,000 to settle a 2018 lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of the flight attendant, who said the airline took no action on her complaints about Uhlenbrock. The airline also agreed to maintain and distribute an anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy.

