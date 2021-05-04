Chesterfield takes steps to fix eroded trails in Eberwein Park

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council on Monday approved a contract for design work with Horner Shifrin for up to $70,000 to reconstruct and possibly relocate trails now plagued with erosion and other problems in Eberwein Park.

Numerous solutions have been tried, from adding rock to grading swales to installing storm water collection facilities and recompacting the trail, but erosion keeps recurring, Jim Eckrich, the city's public works director/city engineer, said in a memo to the council.

A heavy rain last August caused significant erosion throughout the park, at 1657 Old Baxter Road, and spurred trail closures in multiple locations, he wrote.

“After reviewing the matter at length, we have concluded that there is simply no way to stop the trail erosion without redesigning the trails,” Eckrich said.

“The existing trails were constructed at too steep of a grade for a rock trail, with insufficient consideration for storm water drainage. The city could continue to clean up after every large storm event, remove piles of displaced rock, and recompact the trail. However, this is not the best use of city resources and will result in resident frustration as the trails are closed after every large rain event.”