Chesterfield to acquire land to provide parking for amphitheater

CHESTERFIELD — The city has agreed to buy land adjacent to a county public library branch to provide, in part, additional parking space for Chesterfield Amphitheater.
Mayor Bob Nation, in a presentation to the City Council on Monday, said the city agreed to pay $6.9 million for about 7.8 acres of land adjacent to the Samuel C. Sachs branch.
The seller is Central Park Square LLC, a subsidiary of Sachs Properties. The council unanimously approved the purchase during an executive session on March 2.
The property is bounded by the library at 16400 Burkhardt Place; the Awakening sculpture in the city's Central Park, at 16365 Lydia Hill Drive; Veterans Parkway; and Chesterfield Parkway West.
Nation said the amphitheater — also in the city’s Central Park but at 631 Veterans Place Drive and near the Veterans Honor Park at 621 Veterans Place Drive – has experienced parking problems due to two potential parking solutions falling through.
An office building, with a parking garage that the city hoped to partly use, was planned but never built, and an agreement couldn't be reached to add more amphitheater parking in the eastern lot of the nearby Chesterfield Family YMCA, at 16464 Burkhardt Place, Nation said.
“A developer, Thompson Thrift, had this land under contract to purchase but eventually withdrew that application,” Nation said.
The additional parking would be exclusively surface parking, he said.
“We also will be using the property to add to our park system, adding something meaningful at a prime location within our urban core and in the heart of the city,” Nation said.