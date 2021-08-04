Chesterfield to hold public meeting for Wilson Avenue road project

• Construct a new asphalt roadway including paved shoulders.

• Include an off-street pedestrian/bicycle trail.

Eckrich has said the city will have a better chance of obtaining a grant with this design because the proposed project is smaller and less expensive than the previous proposal.

Residents offered varying opinions, in person at Monday night's council meeting or by email.

Don Imholz, of Wilson Creek subdivision, said he was “not against modest improvements to Wilson,” such as getting rid of dangerous utility poles and a hump near an intersection and straightening out S curves.

“But I'd like to discuss this before it's set in concrete, because I'm concerned on the scope of potential changes,” he said.

“There's been minimal public input. I know some drivers would like a shorter travel time from Marquette High School (at Wilson and Clarkson Road) to Wild Horse Creek Road, but many of us acquired homes due to the character of the neighborhood. Wilson was not meant to be an arterial road like Clarkson or Baxter. I fear where we're headed with this.”