Chesterfield to hold public meeting for Wilson Avenue road project

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council on Monday postponed a vote on a budget transfer of $320,000 for engineering design services associated with a Wilson Avenue road project, until a public meeting can be held.
Officials said the funding was for road design plans, project specifications, a construction cost estimate, and any other services necessary to allow city staff to submit a grant application in early 2022.
Details of the grant application, including scope and costs, would be submitted to a council subcommittee for review and approval in early 2022.
Councilwoman Mary Monachella, said “there's been a lot of misinformation, and we need to clarify the proposal.”
Jim Eckrich, director of public works/city engineer, has said the city previously submitted an unsuccessful grant application for reconstruction of Wilson from Wild Horse Creek Road to a culvert near the south end of the road. City officials asked him to get a cost estimate for engineering design services necessary for a project with more limited scope.
The revised project would:
• Improve the Wilson Avenue and Wild Horse Creek Road intersection.
• Replace a failing culvert and straighten an S-curve on the road.
• Reduce the length of the project to about 1,400 feet from 3,000 feet.
• Construct a new asphalt roadway including paved shoulders.
• Include an off-street pedestrian/bicycle trail.
Eckrich has said the city will have a better chance of obtaining a grant with this design because the proposed project is smaller and less expensive than the previous proposal.
Residents offered varying opinions, in person at Monday night's council meeting or by email.
Don Imholz, of Wilson Creek subdivision, said he was “not against modest improvements to Wilson,” such as getting rid of dangerous utility poles and a hump near an intersection and straightening out S curves.
“But I'd like to discuss this before it's set in concrete, because I'm concerned on the scope of potential changes,” he said.
“There's been minimal public input. I know some drivers would like a shorter travel time from Marquette High School (at Wilson and Clarkson Road) to Wild Horse Creek Road, but many of us acquired homes due to the character of the neighborhood. Wilson was not meant to be an arterial road like Clarkson or Baxter. I fear where we're headed with this.”
Barbara Jost, of Todd Evan Trail in Wilson Creek subdivision, said her family was drawn to the area in part due to the nature of Wilson, “a road that commands respect, yes, but overall is a safe thoroughfare when the speed limit is heeded by attentive drivers.”
“A shoulder for the safe passage of pedestrians and impaired vehicles makes sense, but major changes to the road are not warranted,” she said.
But John Hammond, of Walnut Hill Farm Drive, said Wilson has had many accidents and that periodic downed power lines and road closures are a nuisance.
“This project would lessen the effect of hazards for a reasonable cost,” he said.
Sherryl Albrecht Triplett, of Wilson, said that, over the last 60 years, Wilson has seen an explosion of new homes and vehicle traffic of all kinds.
“The quaint country road with its narrow lanes, lack of shoulder, and no sidewalks isn't safe for the traffic we see at our end of Wilson Road,” she said.