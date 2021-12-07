 Skip to main content
Chills and thrills: Snow flurries in the air, but not for long
ST. LOUIS — With snow flurries in the air in parts of the region on Tuesday, the weather outside was either frightful or delightful, depending on your point of view. 

Residents throughout the area, including St. Louis, South County, the Metro East and beyond, shared photos and comments on social media as the first real flurries of the season fell and, in a few spots, dusted sidewalks and rooftops. 

Yet, most of the snow in the air evaporated as it fell or melted as soon as it hit the ground due to dry conditions outside, National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Herzog said. 

It was accompanied by some of the coldest temperatures so far this fall.

For those who found the sight frightful, there's good news ahead: Possibly record-breaking high temperatures could arrive on Friday, when the temperature is forecast to hit 72 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service said. The highest temperature recorded in the area for Dec. 10 was 73 degrees in 1889.

The all-time high temperature in the St. Louis area for the month of December was 76 degrees. The thermometer climbed to that high in December of 1948, 1970 and again on Friday. 

Southern winds coming on Dec. 10 will deliver a new batch of warm, humid air, and could bring some thunderstorms to the area, too, but they are not predicted to be severe, the weather service said.

