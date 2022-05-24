Christian Hospital paramedic dies after collapsing under equipment in St. Charles gym

ST. CHARLES — Condolences poured in from first responders throughout the region on Tuesday after an area paramedic died earlier that day at a gym.

The woman, Dolores Boschert, 23, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive in a St. Charles gym around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Boschert was a paramedic with Christian Hospital Emergency Medical Services, St. Charles police Capt. Ray Floyd said.

When officers arrived at Club Fitness in the 1400 block of Bass Pro Drive in St. Charles, they found Boschert underneath a bar on the gym's Smith machine, a piece of weight-training equipment for doing squats and other maneuvers.

She was alone at the gym, and another gym member found her. Floyd said it's estimated the accident happened 20 minutes before someone found her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Christian Hospital EMS described Boschert as an "amazing person" who just last week was honored as its Paramedic of the Year.

Ferguson's fire department ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Boschert. Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance District and other agencies also shared social media posts in honor of the paramedic.

