Christmas surprise comes to family of St. Peters 8-year-old undergoing cancer treatment

Mrs. Claus on Thursday closely resembled Dana Manley, of Jonesburg, Missouri, whose family was the first recipient of the Reindeer Ride's generosity in 2017.

That year, Manley's 8-year-old daughter, Sydney, was terminal with a form of kidney cancer known as Wilms tumor. She and Sydney started a toy drive that year to give to other kids, but her friends at the George Bean Foundation wanted to make sure she was taken care of too.

"It meant so, so much to me," Manley said. "You're not only emotionally spent when your child is sick, you're also financially broken. That day I got a year's worth of groceries. I didn't really need to go out to the store for anything for a year after that."

Manley's daughter died a few months later, in February 2018. Since then, Manley has given out gifts through a foundation in her name and has continued to attend the annual Reindeer Ride.

"I wish I could hug you, but, you know, COVID rules say I can't," Manley told Chloe's mother, Mia, as the gifts were unloaded into Mia's home.

After about 20 minutes of gift delivery, Santa gave Chloe one gift that she was allowed to open right away.

It was the No. 1 thing on her Christmas list: a Baby Alive doll.