Christmas tree recycling available in St. Louis parks

ST. LOUIS — Starting today, residents can recycle their un-decorated Christmas trees at three city parks for free.

Your tinsel-less, unlit, ornament-free, browning, shedding trees can be dropped off today through Jan. 12 at the lower Muny parking lot in Forest Park, the picnic grounds in O'Fallon Park and by the maintenance yard near Grand Boulevard and Holly Hills Avenue in Carondelet Park.

After the trees are collected, they will be ground into mulch that will then be available for free pickup at the same sites.

Do not put Christmas trees in trash cans, dumpsters or recycling containers. They will be picked up curbside during monthly bulk pickup.

