City advances application for building additions, improvements at Ladue Middle School

LADUE — The City Council on Monday referred to the Zoning and Planning Commission, for review and recommendation, an application for a special use permit requested by the Ladue School District for a construction project involving building additions and other improvements at Ladue Middle School.
City planner Andrea Sukanek said plans are for a major construction project to add about 90,000 square feet to the school building at 9703 Conway Road. Existing school buildings will also be renovated, she said.
The district is in early planning and design process stages to make improvements to three school buildings, including the middle school, district architects have said. The middle school first opened in 1958; additions and renovations were made in the 1960s and 1990s, and the most recent addition was in 2008.
The district property at the site totals about 28.3 acres, with the project area concentrated on 9 acres of that property.
Architects have said the project would consist of three building addition areas, including a two-story academic addition to the northeast of the existing northeast building wing; a two-story entrance building addition to the northwest of the central building wing; and a three-story storm shelter and academic addition to the southeast of the existing gymnasium.
The remainder of the building, about 99,000 square feet, would be renovated, including updates to information technology, audiovisual, security, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and other systems.
Proposed site improvements would include a new drive at the receiving dock located at the east end of the new storm shelter addition and a retaining wall at the northwest academic addition.
The commission will review the project in October, with Council likely voting on final approval in November, Sukanek said.
Other business
Also on Monday, the Council approved authorizing a contract with Geissler Roofing Company, Inc. for the removal of the existing roof and installation of a new roof and replacement of the gutter/scupper system and downspouts on the police department's main building, portico and carport.
The cost will be $187,870, as well as approval for up to $7,500 in additional funds, if needed, for replacement of plywood decking and boards.
Laura Rider, assistant to the mayor/city clerk, said the Council, in July, had approved a contract with Heath Roofing LLC.
“Heath was unable to meet the bond requirements for the project, so we moved to the next lowest bidder,” Rider said.
Councilman Patrick Hensley admitted the original bid from Heath — at $126,729 — “was very low.”
After almost 19 years, the roof shows major signs of wear and is in need of repair, Police Chief Ken Andreski Jr. has said, adding there are areas where the roof has separated from gutters and there is a leak on the backside of the building after heavy rains.
He has said that, in 2018, the city received two insurance payments for roof damage on the building, totaling $34,914.35.
Mayor Nancy Spewak added that Geissler previously had put a new roof on the city hall building.
