City says it’s prepared to handle increase in downtown St. Louis traffic this weekend

ST. LOUIS — After the coronavirus pandemic curtailed traffic for more than a year, several events are expected to bring an influx of people to downtown St. Louis this weekend.

The Cardinals’ first home series of the year, the Go! St. Louis Marathon, the annual St. Louis Auto Show and a mass vaccination event at The Dome at America’s Center are all scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Some downtown roads will be closed for the festivities, and most of the concrete barriers will remain in place, said Todd Waelterman, the city’s director of operations. The barriers, narrowing traffic to one lane in several spots, were installed last summer in an effort to reduce reckless driving.

The only expected change this weekend is the opening of an additional lane on Broadway, one of the streets that’s been reduced to one lane in some places for almost eight months.

But Waelterman said the city is prepared to handle the extra traffic and will reevaluate each day.