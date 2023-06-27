ST. LOUIS — Citygarden, the pleasant stretch of sculpture and greenery between Market and Chestnut Streets downtown, is striving to add a little more greenery.

At issue is one block of Ninth Street, which divides the park into two equal parts. The street has been closed to traffic for years, and officials now want to make it more a part of the park, with planting areas and decorative paving to match the style of the rest of the park.

Plans also aim to connect the serpentine walls in each existing part of the park.

The cost of the project was not disclosed during the meeting. Gateway Foundation, which footed the $30 million price tag for the original garden more than a decade ago, will also pick up the bill for the changes, officials said.

The Planning and Urban Design Agency voted Monday to recommend that the Board of Public Service proceed with the changes.