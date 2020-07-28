Clancy to Fitch: Don’t expect County Council investigation of Page’s police board comments any time soon

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council will not immediately investigate comments by County Executive Sam Page in a recorded phone call stating that the county’s police board does what he says, Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said in a letter on Tuesday.
In the recording, Page is heard telling police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, “This police board will do what I tell them to do, as long as you tell me it’s the right thing to do. There are some things we’ve got to fix. But we’ve got to make sure we fix them at the right time.”
Doyle was passed over for St. Louis County police chief this spring and filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the county last week alleging racial discrimination. The St. Louis County counselor has accused Doyle’s lawyer Jerome Dobson of trying to extort $3.5 million from the county to settle the case before the Aug. 4 Democratic primary for county executive.
Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, on Sunday wrote a letter to the County Council requesting that they investigate Page’s comments as possible violations of the county charter that gives the police board independence.
But in a letter posted to Twitter, Clancy told Fitch that in addition to the EEOC case, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell had referred the extortion case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. And, she said, it appeared the call with Page had been recorded on June 23, more than three months after the board passed over Page to hire Mary Barton as chief.
On Monday, one of my colleagues accused the County Executive of a Charter violation. An accusation of a Charter violation is a serious matter. As such, it's fundamental to get the facts straight. Any less than that is a disservice to the Council and County government as a whole. pic.twitter.com/YIONczkoPX— Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) July 28, 2020
“Any conversation about the selection of the new Chief, by the County Executive of others, would have occurred prior to that date,” Clancy wrote. “Therefore, your letter is based on premises that are questionable at best.”
But she did not entirely dismiss Fitch’s request, saying it was “under advisement” and that “action will be taken as deemed necessary and appropriate” either by the council’s Committee of the Whole or its Justice, Health and Welfare Committee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!