CLARKSON VALLEY — When Clarkson Valley aldermen took note of the coming Proposition P sales tax revenue soon after the measure was approved by St. Louis County voters in 2017, the majority of the board said it would take a broader view on the use of the funds than some other cities may. “Public safety,” they said, could include paying for things other than police officer salaries.
One of the results of this expansive view was a decision to make solar speed radar signs available to any of the city’s 17 subdivisions that would formally request them.
The Westhampton subdivision got approval two signs last year for their common ground and now Kehrs Mill Trails will follow, by approval of the board Tuesday night. However, Kehrs Mill Trails will get one of those now used in Westhampton, at Westhampton’s behest.
“It turned out that they wanted the second sign, but maybe not that much since the closest property owner didn’t like it and there apparently isn’t a good location alternate location,” Mayor Scott Douglass said.
The total cost to the city will be about $5,500. It would have been almost $9,000 for two new signs.
The solar-powered signs, which also come equipped with batteries, let passing motorists know how fast they’re driving, and whether they’re exceeding the posted speed limit, which is 25 mph in Westhampton. This can serve to make traffic safer. But citations can not legally be issued solely by the sign reading, officials say.
Proposition P is providing about $70,000 in the new city budget, which has a surplus. The city’s two full-time employees, clerks, got 4 percent salary raises effective July 1. The latest police service contract, with neighboring Chesterfield, was secured at a lower cost than had been available from St. Louis County.