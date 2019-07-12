ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay on Friday introduced legislation that he said could free Alex Garcia, a Honduran refugee currently residing in sanctuary at a church in Maplewood.
The bill would change Garcia’s immigration status to permanent legal resident of the U.S. and would rescind all orders of removal, Clay said.
Garcia, who is married to an American citizen and has five American-born children, has been the subject of a protracted legal battle with the Department of Homeland Security who are attempting to deport him.
“Alex Garcia and his brave family have suffered enough,” Clay said in a news release.
Garcia has been housed by Christ Church United Church of Christ since 2017.
A construction worker from Honduras, Garcia has called Poplar Bluff home since 2004. He married Carly Zuniga in May 2010; the couple have five children.
Garcia first tried to cross into the U.S. in 2000 when he was 19. He was caught by Border Patrol agents and issued an order of removal. Four years later, he tried again, this time successfully. For more than a decade, he remained under the radar of immigration officials. But in 2015, he accompanied his sister to an appointment at a U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement office in Kansas City. There, investigators turned their questions toward Garcia and linked him to the 2000 deportation order, which was still in effect.
He was detained for a few weeks before the Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project, an immigrant rights organization, successfully applied for a stay of removal, good for one year. A second stay was offered the following year. But in the summer of 2017, the request for Garcia to stay in the country was denied. He was told to report Sept. 21, 2017, at an ICE office to be deported.
Out of legal options, immigrant advocates suggested Garcia move into a church, where he would be shielded from federal agents. He has since been the subject of a lot of media attention.
"It's been almost two years that he's been living in a church, so the whole family is very frustrated by that," the Rev. Rebecca Turner, pastor of Christ Church United, said Friday morning. "It's been a long wait to see any progress on his case. He deserves to be reunited with his family."
Clay filed his bill ahead of this weekend’s move by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up and deport undocumented migrants in nine major U.S. cities, not including St. Louis.
Clay said ICE raids “against innocent immigrants and refugees do nothing to enhance our national security, but they do great damage to children by traumatizing them for no good reason. As history has demonstrated, refugees and immigrants make our country stronger, culturally richer, and add to the diverse fabric of America.”