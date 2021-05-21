Clayton aldermen put tax-rate increase on ballot

CLAYTON — Residents of Clayton will decide Aug. 3 whether to raise their taxes to fund various city services.

Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously at a special meeting Friday to ask voters for a rate increase of 18 cents for each $100 of assessed value. If Proposition A is approved, the total tax rate for residential property would rise to 87.9 cents from 69.9 cents.

City Manager David Gipson told the board that the city’s property tax rate dedicated to the general fund has not increased since 1991, while the cost of providing services has risen steadily “to the point that the city’s general fund cannot be counted on to sustain current levels of service without additional revenue.”

The ballot wording states that the rate increase will cover increased costs "associated with the provision of public safety services, parks and recreation facilities and programs, public works and infrastructure maintenance and improvement, solid waste collection and other services for the health, safety and welfare” of those in Clayton.