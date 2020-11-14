Clayton aldermen weigh possibility of allowing and regulating outdoor murals

CLAYTON — A proposal for a mural facing DeMun Park has prompted the Board of Aldermen to consider allowing and regulating murals as public art.

The board on Tuesday instructed city staff to research laws governing murals in other cities.

Clayton’s Public Art Advisory Committee members have said that because of its unique location, the DeMun Park building might be an acceptable location, but they did not think murals in the Central Business District of Clayton would be appropriate, said City Manager David Gipson.

The city’s Architectural Review Board also has discussed the issue, with members suggesting murals could be acceptable if they were tightly controlled based on location, size, materials and potential content.

“I’d love to see quality murals around Clayton,” Mayor Michelle Harris said.

However, City Attorney Kevin O’Keefe suggested that murals “are fundamentally First Amendment activities.”

“There are political and art First Amendment issues with murals, so good luck on trying to say no nudity or profanity (can be on them),” he said.