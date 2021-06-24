Clayton couple's gift to fund Oak Knoll park improvements

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday among residents Sam and Rhoda Nussbaum, the Clayton Community Foundation and the city for a gift from the Nussbaums to fund improvements to the pond area at Oak Knoll Park, at the corner of Clayton Road and Big Bend Boulevard.
City Manager David Gipson said this project was identified as a priority in the city's 2007 parks and recreation master plan, but the city had not been able to fund it.
"The Nussbaums will make a gift to the foundation of $150,000," Gipson said, "... and the foundation will make gifts to the city for costs associated with the project.”
The Clayton Community Foundation serves as a nonprofit partner to Clayton to aid in private investment in areas such as art, history, parks and sustainability.
Improvements at Oak Knoll could include a small pavilion, landscaping and the installation of stone carved turtles near the pond, Gipson said.
Patty DeForrest, director of parks and recreation, said the total cost of the project was estimated at $200,000, though that whole amount won't be needed because some work will be done by city workers.
The city will continue to develop the project plan, conduct public engagement on the work, seek approval from all governmental bodies and complete the work within 18 months, Gipson said.
Harris thanked the Nussbaums for “a generous, wonderful gift in a park that backs up to their back yard. They have contributed before to the city and have been great neighbors, so we value them very much.”
In recognition of the couple's gift, the foundation will request that a sign near the pond be installed to recognize their generosity, Gipson said. "The city will continue to maintain the pond improvements, signage, and enhanced landscaping for no less than 25 years,” he said.