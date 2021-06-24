Clayton couple's gift to fund Oak Knoll park improvements

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday among residents Sam and Rhoda Nussbaum, the Clayton Community Foundation and the city for a gift from the Nussbaums to fund improvements to the pond area at Oak Knoll Park, at the corner of Clayton Road and Big Bend Boulevard.

City Manager David Gipson said this project was identified as a priority in the city's 2007 parks and recreation master plan, but the city had not been able to fund it.

"The Nussbaums will make a gift to the foundation of $150,000," Gipson said, "... and the foundation will make gifts to the city for costs associated with the project.”

The Clayton Community Foundation serves as a nonprofit partner to Clayton to aid in private investment in areas such as art, history, parks and sustainability.

Improvements at Oak Knoll could include a small pavilion, landscaping and the installation of stone carved turtles near the pond, Gipson said.

Patty DeForrest, director of parks and recreation, said the total cost of the project was estimated at $200,000, though that whole amount won't be needed because some work will be done by city workers.