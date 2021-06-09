Clayton eases some requirements on food trucks at city-approved special events

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen approved legislation Tuesday to allow for more flexibility for mobile food vending equipment and food trucks citywide.
The change is designed to make it easier for event organizers to incorporate food trucks at approved special events in the city.
City Manager David Gipson said that the city, in 2012, approved legislation to allow the operation of mobile food vending equipment on city rights-of-way, city property and private property, solely to serve a private event not open to the general public.
Mobile food vending equipment includes food trucks, ice cream trucks, mobile barbecues and similar motorized or transportable food preparation or vending equipment, he said.
In 2015, the law was amended to allow downtown restaurants, grocery stores and other food retailers to operate this equipment and sell to the general public only on the property on which their business is located, Gipson said.
“Staff recognizes the need to accommodate its residents and businesses who may wish to utilize such vendors in association with events, block parties, neighborhood gatherings, and similar occasions while still protecting safe use of streets, sidewalks and city property as well as compliance with health and safety standards,” he said.
“But staff believes the current legislation presents difficulty for event organizers to incorporate food trucks in such events given the restrictions of being limited to closed events and not allowing individual cash purchases.”
Among the changes:
• Food trucks will be allowed to operate at public events outside of the downtown area with an approved special events application sponsored by a Clayton resident, business or property owner.
• Those trucks will be allowed to accept payments from individuals while operating at a public event outside of the downtown area with an approved special events application sponsored by a Clayton resident, business or property owner.
Gipson said all current requirements for the trucks will remain, including temporary merchant permits, right of way permits, and special event permits.
Gary Carter, the city’s director of economic development, said truck operators had been concerned they couldn’t, for instance, take individual payments, and “when we created our rules for them, we didn’t foresee this kind of need.”