Clayton eases some requirements on food trucks at city-approved special events

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen approved legislation Tuesday to allow for more flexibility for mobile food vending equipment and food trucks citywide.

The change is designed to make it easier for event organizers to incorporate food trucks at approved special events in the city.

City Manager David Gipson said that the city, in 2012, approved legislation to allow the operation of mobile food vending equipment on city rights-of-way, city property and private property, solely to serve a private event not open to the general public.

Mobile food vending equipment includes food trucks, ice cream trucks, mobile barbecues and similar motorized or transportable food preparation or vending equipment, he said.

In 2015, the law was amended to allow downtown restaurants, grocery stores and other food retailers to operate this equipment and sell to the general public only on the property on which their business is located, Gipson said.