Clayton limits professional lawn care equipment noise on weekends

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Clayton Board of Aldermen gave final approval Tuesday to legislation reducing the hours on weekends and holidays when contractors may use motor-driven outdoor yard maintenance equipment.

Such equipment includes lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and similarly powered outdoor tools. The provision does not apply to snow blowers immediately after a snowstorm nor chainsaws immediately after a windstorm.

The new legislation reduces the hours when contractors may use such equipment to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Previously the city allowed use of outdoor maintenance equipment Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.

Aldermen said the issue arose when some residents said noise from lawn mowers was making it difficult to have dinner outside and to hear each other talk, especially on weekends.

Harris said she hoped the city's sustainability committee could later give input on possible health hazards, specifically from gas powered leaf blowers.​

Alderman Susan Buse said air quality and noise pollution are important issues but should be separate from the current legislation.