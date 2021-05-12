Clayton limits professional lawn care equipment noise on weekends

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Clayton Board of Aldermen gave final approval Tuesday to legislation reducing the hours on weekends and holidays when contractors may use motor-driven outdoor yard maintenance equipment.
Such equipment includes lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and similarly powered outdoor tools. The provision does not apply to snow blowers immediately after a snowstorm nor chainsaws immediately after a windstorm.
The new legislation reduces the hours when contractors may use such equipment to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
Previously the city allowed use of outdoor maintenance equipment Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.
Aldermen said the issue arose when some residents said noise from lawn mowers was making it difficult to have dinner outside and to hear each other talk, especially on weekends.
Harris said she hoped the city's sustainability committee could later give input on possible health hazards, specifically from gas powered leaf blowers.
Alderman Susan Buse said air quality and noise pollution are important issues but should be separate from the current legislation.
“We could later do a bigger investigation on what other municipalities are doing" regarding air and noise issues of equipment, she said. “But we need to keep things separate and now move forward on the noise issue.”
City Manager David Gipson said it likely will fall on police to enforce the modified law, which will mostly be complaint driven.
“Police on patrol can stop and talk to individuals with lawn care companies. There will be an educational component, as we let residents know about the changes and inform the bigger lawn care contractors so they can adjust their schedules in the city,” he said.
While few such noise complaints now reach police, Harris said, “I bet we'll get some after this change, especially at first.”
In other business, the board placed the vacant Ward 3 aldermanic seat on the Aug. 3 ballot. The election will replace Alderman Dan Sokol, who died recently. Filing for the seat will be open until May 18. The term expires in 2023.