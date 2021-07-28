Clayton residents seek solution to speeding

CLAYTON — Residents of the Moorlands neighborhood are seeking a three-way stop at Audubon and Cromwell drives in hopes of slowing speeders.
“We want to keep our children safe," resident Josh Dubinsky told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday during public comments. "There's been a lot of turnover in the neighborhood, with a lot of young families moving in. A lot of the children are biking and otherwise in the street. We feel that motorists traveling at 30 miles per hour- plus is too fast, and there is a speeding issue."
He said residents have suggested speed bumps, rumble strips, aluminum horses and other ideas, which he said were not favored by city staff.
Another idea discussed was to install chicanes, — a series of alternating curb extensions that narrow the roadway and require vehicles to follow a curving path, discouraging speeding.
“But, because of existing parking restrictions on Audubon, adding those would make it even harder to park," he said.
He said 42 local residents have signed a petition in favor of installing signs, which is said is a 96% approval rate.
“If the signs don't work, we can let you know, and the city can easily take them down if they cause more problems than they solve. But we feel it would be low risk to try them out, and maybe do another speed study.”
Mayor Michelle Harris said city staff would review the issue again, and the board would put it on an August agenda.
Matt Malick, director of public works, said federal regulations say standalone stop signs shouldn't be used for speed control. Multi-way stop signs must meet various criteria, he added.
Resident Deb Dubin said she supports the signs “because cars drive too rapidly on Audubon, and I want to avoid a tragedy.”
Resident P. J. McDaniel, a parent of three, said the “speeding and distracted driving scares me. I feel that's a recipe for a potential big accident.”