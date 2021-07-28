Clayton residents seek solution to speeding

CLAYTON — Residents of the Moorlands neighborhood are seeking a three-way stop at Audubon and Cromwell drives in hopes of slowing speeders.

“We want to keep our children safe," resident Josh Dubinsky told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday during public comments. "There's been a lot of turnover in the neighborhood, with a lot of young families moving in. A lot of the children are biking and otherwise in the street. We feel that motorists traveling at 30 miles per hour- plus is too fast, and there is a speeding issue."

He said residents have suggested speed bumps, rumble strips, aluminum horses and other ideas, which he said were not favored by city staff.

Another idea discussed was to install chicanes, — a series of alternating curb extensions that narrow the roadway and require vehicles to follow a curving path, discouraging speeding.

“But, because of existing parking restrictions on Audubon, adding those would make it even harder to park," he said.

He said 42 local residents have signed a petition in favor of installing signs, which is said is a 96% approval rate.