Clayton's aldermen will vote May 11 on more restrictive hours for noisy lawn equipment.

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Clayton Board of Aldermen have postponed a vote on legislation modifying the hours for using lawn mowers and other motorized equipment on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
The council will vote May 11, giving the city time to rewrite the legislation to apply primarily to work done by lawn maintenance companies, rather than by homeowners
City Manager David Gipson said at a meeting Tuesday that the city currently allows the use of lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and similarly powered tools from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.
“To ensure that motor-driven maintenance equipment does not become a nuisance and interfere with outdoor activities on the weekend, this ordinance would reduce the permitted hours of use to … 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays,” he said.
The regulation doesn't apply to snow blowers immediately after a snowstorm or chainsaws immediately after a windstorm.
Alderman Bridget McAndrew said some residents from the Clayton Gardens area had commented that noise from mowers made it difficult to have dinner outside, especially on weekends. “People said they couldn't hear each other talk because of the noise,” she said.
Alderman Susan Buse said she worried about making Clayton's hours of operation for equipment more restrictive than those in neighboring communities. “I don't know how well limited hours would serve working families. We need to keep in mind the different lifestyles of people here,” she said.
Alderman Ira Berkowitz added that he was concerned about restricting hours, especially in the summer.
“It gets hot in the summer, and sometimes mowing a lawn between 9 and 5 is not exactly the most opportune time to do it ourselves, and not everybody can afford a lawn service,” he said. “A lot of people want to mow between 7 and 8 a.m. or at night when it's cooler.”
“I'd almost rather restrict hours for a guy banging away on a roof behind my house," Berkowitz said. "Restricting people's rights to do things on their own property could be a little hard. Would you have the police giving a ticket to a guy who wants to mow his lawn at 8 a.m.?”
He suggested neighbors should work out their noise problems.
Alderman Becky Patel said she often cuts her grass between 7 and 8 a.m. on Saturdays, adding that neighbors have told her they do the same.
“I feel a change like this would be more restrictive than I'm comfortable with,” she said.
“I'd like to see us keep the schedule as is or only lower the evening hours on weekends and holidays. My concern is for homeowners trying to take care of their own yards.”
Alderman Richard Lintz, said mowing before 9 a.m. is rude.
“But I'm not as upset by a neighbor cutting their own grass as I am by landscapers who come in with large machinery and three or four leaf blowers, which creates an incredible amount of noise at any time of the day. Before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. I'd suggest we keep landscapers out. But, if people do their own yard, that should be a different story.”
Lintz said enforcement could be on a complaint basis.
Harris suggested “going back to the drawing board” to modify the measure.
Also that night, city officials said they planned to keep the seat of Alderman Dan Sokol, who died this month after being elected less than a year ago, open until the Aug. 3 election. Gipson said Ward 3 residents may file to run until May 18.