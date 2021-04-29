Clayton's aldermen will vote May 11 on more restrictive hours for noisy lawn equipment.

Alderman Susan Buse said she worried about making Clayton's hours of operation for equipment more restrictive than those in neighboring communities. “I don't know how well limited hours would serve working families. We need to keep in mind the different lifestyles of people here,” she said.

Alderman Ira Berkowitz added that he was concerned about restricting hours, especially in the summer.

“It gets hot in the summer, and sometimes mowing a lawn between 9 and 5 is not exactly the most opportune time to do it ourselves, and not everybody can afford a lawn service,” he said. “A lot of people want to mow between 7 and 8 a.m. or at night when it's cooler.”

“I'd almost rather restrict hours for a guy banging away on a roof behind my house," Berkowitz said. "Restricting people's rights to do things on their own property could be a little hard. Would you have the police giving a ticket to a guy who wants to mow his lawn at 8 a.m.?”

He suggested neighbors should work out their noise problems.

Alderman Becky Patel said she often cuts her grass between 7 and 8 a.m. on Saturdays, adding that neighbors have told her they do the same.

“I feel a change like this would be more restrictive than I'm comfortable with,” she said.