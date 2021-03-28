Clayton's new Shaw Park playground targets young teens

Brown said the industrial grade nylon used is the same quality as used in commercial grade elevator cables. He added that some equipment would be accessible to those of differing abilities, although it's not a fully inclusive playground.

Patty DeForrest, director of parks and recreation, said that youths ages 13 to 15 helped select the equipment.

“We don't envision a 19-year-old wanting to go to this play area but the idea was to create a space where kids aged 12 to 14 would want to be at that playground and have the other playground used for younger kids — our community has asked that one playground be for older kids,” DeForrest said.

Alderman Bridget McAndrew added, “Too often, high school kids take over things like saucer swings at playgrounds for younger kids, and that's frustrating for parents. We need a place for older kids to go.”

Becky Patel, a member of the city's parks and recreation commission, said that some young teens can't use regular monkey bars “because their feet drag when they're a certain height.”

“Young teens will be able to do monkey bars at this facility,” she said.