Clayton's new Shaw Park playground targets young teens

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and Clayton's Board of Aldermen have approved a contract with AB Creative for playground equipment for a new play area for teens in the city's Shaw Park.
Andrea Muskopf, assistant to the city manager, said the Shaw Park Master Plan recommended that the city build an improved playground area on the south end of the park to offer teens “a setting for adventure, active recreation and socialization.”
She said a St. Louis County municipal park grant for $420,000 recently awarded to the city will provide most of the funding for the new teen facility and to rebuild the youth play area for young children. The city also anticipates a $5,000 donation from the Clayton Century Foundation.
Equipment in the teen play area — designed for older children and young adults — would include saucer swings, climbing devices, balancing challenge netting, a three-tiered, 20-foot-tall tower and large slide, and even bongos, a metal drum and large hand chimes.
Work is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall and be complete by Oct. 31.
Ben Brown, with AB Creative, said, “The equipment will be more challenging than that for younger children.”
Alderman Ira Berkowitz asked if the mesh used on the tower would be durable, considering its use by teens.
Brown said the industrial grade nylon used is the same quality as used in commercial grade elevator cables. He added that some equipment would be accessible to those of differing abilities, although it's not a fully inclusive playground.
Patty DeForrest, director of parks and recreation, said that youths ages 13 to 15 helped select the equipment.
“We don't envision a 19-year-old wanting to go to this play area but the idea was to create a space where kids aged 12 to 14 would want to be at that playground and have the other playground used for younger kids — our community has asked that one playground be for older kids,” DeForrest said.
Alderman Bridget McAndrew added, “Too often, high school kids take over things like saucer swings at playgrounds for younger kids, and that's frustrating for parents. We need a place for older kids to go.”
Becky Patel, a member of the city's parks and recreation commission, said that some young teens can't use regular monkey bars “because their feet drag when they're a certain height.”
“Young teens will be able to do monkey bars at this facility,” she said.