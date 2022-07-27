Cleanup begins in waterlogged St. Louis region as rain persists

Thundershowers before daybreak Wednesday dumped nearly an inch of rain on an already waterlogged St. Louis region.

About 0.92 inches of rain fell between midnight Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. That's on top of the record day of rainfall from Tuesday.

Forecasters expects more to come. The "unsettled weather" here will likely last through Thursday, forecasters say, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the St. Louis region.

"There will be dry time," said Fred Glass, meteorologist with the Weather Service.

Glass said a round of showers and storms should leave by midday Wednesday. Isolated storms could pop up Wednesday afternoon, with another round late Wednesday night into Thursday.

MetroLink was reporting problems again on Wednesday morning. Around 6 a.m., there was no MetroLink service between Lambert Airport and Central West End stations, or between UCity-Big Bend and CWE stations. Passengers were shuttled by bus between those stops. The transit agency warned people that they could see delays of up to an hour.

On Tuesday, fire departments across the region rescued more than 400 people, mostly in St. Charles County and central and north St. Louis County, where the rain fell heaviest, and often near area creeks inundated by the deluge.

At least one person, an unidentified man in his 60s, was killed Tuesday when his car was submerged at Skinker Boulevard and Enright Avenue in St. Louis, near the Delmar Loop. Ten puppies died in a St. Peters shelter.

All told, the region got a record 9.04 inches of rain in 24 hours Tuesday, smashing the old mark of 7.02 inches, set in 1915. Leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson City declared states of emergency, which could make the area eligible for federal aid down the line.