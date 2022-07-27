Cleanup begins in waterlogged St. Louis region as rain persists

Thundershowers before daybreak Wednesday dumped nearly an inch of rain on an already waterlogged St. Louis region.
About 0.92 inches of rain fell between midnight Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring. That's on top of the record day of rainfall from Tuesday.
Forecasters expects more to come. The "unsettled weather" here will likely last through Thursday, forecasters say, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the St. Louis region.
"There will be dry time," said Fred Glass, meteorologist with the Weather Service.
Glass said a round of showers and storms should leave by midday Wednesday. Isolated storms could pop up Wednesday afternoon, with another round late Wednesday night into Thursday.
MetroLink was reporting problems again on Wednesday morning. Around 6 a.m., there was no MetroLink service between Lambert Airport and Central West End stations, or between UCity-Big Bend and CWE stations. Passengers were shuttled by bus between those stops. The transit agency warned people that they could see delays of up to an hour.
On Tuesday, fire departments across the region
rescued more than 400 people, mostly in St. Charles County and central and north St. Louis County, where the rain fell heaviest, and often near area creeks inundated by the deluge.
At least one person, an unidentified man in his 60s, was killed Tuesday when his car was submerged at Skinker Boulevard and Enright Avenue in St. Louis, near the Delmar Loop. Ten
puppies died in a St. Peters shelter.
All told, the region got a record 9.04 inches of rain in 24 hours Tuesday, smashing the old mark of 7.02 inches, set in 1915. Leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson City declared states of emergency, which could make the area eligible for federal aid down the line.
Top five daily rainfall records
Date
Year set
Inches
July 26
2022
9.04
Aug. 20
1915
6.85
May 16
1995
5.59
Dec. 26
2015
4.87
April 11
1979
4.79
Photos: Rain swamps the St. Louis and St. Charles regions
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"The water poured in from the windows," said Jaheim Stampley, 21, who said he was able to move some of his personal items upstairs before water flooded his bedroom in the basement, reaching the top of the first floor stairs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, of his family's apartment at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
Ryan Prince, 12, watches as his mother accesses the water damage to their first floor of their apartment on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"We just moved here last week. Everything is ruined," said Reginald Johnson, as he cleans out his apartment on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. His wife said their renter's insurance does not cover flooding. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
DarMond Smith, 11, uses his water gun to soak up water out of his neighbor's car which was flooded in the parking lot on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog Bebe as he and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue along Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
First responders from Central County Fire and Rescue and the St. Charles County Ambulance District transport an evacuated elderly woman from her home on Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward (left) and a firefighter help Lynn Hartke wade through the flash floodwater on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Robert Halbrook checks on neighbors with flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. "I've never seen it (water) up to here" said Halbrook who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Watch Now: Raw video as St. Louis firefighters rescue residents from flooded homes
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward carries his dogs Cleo and Ruffy through flash floodwater toward St. Louis firefighters in a boat on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Steven Bertke and his dog Roscoe are taken to dry land by St. Louis firefighters who used a boat to rescue people from their flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
John Ward carries his dogs Cleo and Ruffy through flash floodwater toward St. Louis firefighters on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
I-70 flooded at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters after record rain
Workers try to clear the drains to get water off of Interstate 70 after record rainfall flooded the interstate, closing it and stranding cars near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Gary Hairlson, Post-Dispatch
I-70 flooded at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters after record rain
Record rainfall flooded Interstate 70, closing the roadway and stranding cars at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
Flooding Florissant
Floodwater from nearby Coldwater Creek has inundated the historic St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, as seen on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.
Roland Klose, Post-Dispatch
Flooding Florissant
Floodwater from nearby Coldwater Creek has inundated the historic St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, as seen on Tuesday, July 25, 2022.
Post-Dispatch
Flooding at South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues
Four vehicles are visibly stranded in floodwater at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Ferguson avenues in Ferguson on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Resident Chris Jaurigui, who lives in a ranch house at the corner, said a fifth red car was completely submerged. Jaurigui said he measured 13 inches of water in the basement of his home.
jrenaud@post-dispatch.com
Josh Renaud
Metrolink station flooding
Looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning.
Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch
Metrolink station flooding
Debris floats by the flooded tracks and platform at the closed Metrolink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Watch now: Readers' views of flooding across the St. Louis region
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
A tow truck driver moves to clear a flooded car as another rolls along Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through Monday night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Aubrey Barton holds onto her son Ronon after her family was evacuated from their Old Towne St. Peters home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue on Main Street following flooding from Dardenne Creek on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Workers from MoDOT try to clear drains along a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
First responders from Central County Fire and Rescue and the St. Charles County Ambulance District transport an evacuated elderly woman from her home on Main Street in Old Towne St. Peters after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Gateway Arch visitors turned away
After discovering the Gateway Arch was closed to visitors, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, due to flooding, Eric Aldrich, of Columbia, Mo., along with his daughters, Rylee, 6, and Allie, 10, right, along with their step-grandmother Evelyn Barton, left, of St. Louis, decide what to do.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Gateway Arch visitors turned away
Angie Gonzales, on a road trip from West Virginia to Denver, stopped to see the Gateway Arch, but it was closed to visitors, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, due to flooding. She settled for taking photos of the Arch and the Old Courthouse before resuming her trip.
hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Hillary Levin
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
Ryan Prince, 12, uses his water gun to soak up water out of his mother's car which was flooded in the parking lot on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
"I am getting ready to move and all my items in storage are ruined. All my Halloween and Christmas decorations I have accumulated over the years are gone," said Alec Ryan, who accesses damage to the basement after the water receded on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his apartment along Eastgate Avenue in University City. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
Items float in the flooded basement of Alphonso Chapelle's home along Cabanne Avenue in University City. "That water was cold. I went in to unblock the drain," said Chapelle, who still had well over five feet of water in the afternoon. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
"It was parked up at the top of the stree, it must of floated down," said Tony Evans, right, who cleans out his friend's car with help from Troy Phillips, left, along Cabanne Avenue on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"We just moved here last week. Everything is ruined," said Reginald Johnson, as he cleans out his apartment on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. His wife said their renter's insurance does not cover flooding. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
"That's by car,"said Paige Campbell, red, who records video of her flooded car along Cabanne Avenue with her neighbor Casey Clemon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
As water begins to recede, a resident checks her flooded car on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
Items float in the flooded basement of Alphonso Chapelle's home along Cabanne Avenue in University City. "That water was cold. I went in to unblock the drain," said Chapelle, who still had well over five feet of water in the afternoon. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
A Jaguar rests on top of a fire hydrant along Cabanne Avenue on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in University City. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
Jaheim Stampley, 21, right, watches the water recede in the parking lot alongside his sister Dakota Miller, 5, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the University Commons Apartments in University City. Water flooded the basement pouring into the basement reaching the first floor stairs. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"I thought somebody was trying to break into cars," said Tiffany Clinton, right , who tells her neighbor she was surprised when she looked out her front door and learned the alarms were going off from cars flooding in the parking lot on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"The water poured in from the windows," said Jaheim Stampley, 21, who said he was able to move some of his personal items upstairs before water flooded his bedroom in the basement reaching the top of the first floor stairs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his family's apartment at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"Everything is still floating. There is still about 6 inches of water left," said Clarence Wilburn, who uses a broomstick to measure the receding water on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, inside his apartment at University Commons Apartments in University City. At it's peak, water almost reached the top of the basement ceiling. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
Jaheim Stampley, 21, right, watches the water recede in the parking lot alongside his sister Dakota Miller, 5, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the University Commons Apartments in University City. Water flooded the basement pouring into the basement reaching the first floor stairs. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"This is crazy. I have never seen this before. Oh no! My books! My plant floated away," said Tiffany Clinton, as she accesses the water damage to the first floor of her apartment on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at University Commons Apartments in University City. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall floods University Commons Apartments in University City
"Everything is still floating. There is still about 6 inches of water left," said Clarence Wilburn, who accesses the receding flood water in his basement on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, inside his apartment at University Commons Apartments in University City. At it's peak, the water nearly reached the top of the ceiling. Overnight rainfall flooded basements, parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Record overnight rainfall causes flash flooding in University City
"I am getting ready to move and all my items in storage are ruined. All my Halloween and Christmas decorations I have accumulated over the years are gone," said Alec Ryan, who accesses damage to the basement after the water receded on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his apartment along Eastgate Avenue in University City. Overnight record rainfall flooded basements, automobiles in parking lots and first floor apartments in the complex.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles County
The entrance to Stray Paws Rescue on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters where ten puppies died in flooding on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles County
A water-logged painting of Jesus with dogs sits in the puppy room at Stray Paws Rescue on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles County
Blankets and dog cages float in a room at Stray Paws Rescue on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters after 10 puppies died during flooding on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Fourteen dogs were later rescued.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles County
A puppy pen lies empty in about two inches of water after ten puppies died when flooding hit Stray Paws Rescue on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flooding paralyzes St. Charles County
John Wieland washes his truck before floodwater completely recedes on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Flash flooding swamps home in O'Fallon, Mo
Dustin Thiele picks up bags of his family's salvaged personal belongings to be loaded into a vehicle outside his O'Fallon, Mo. home after flash flooding filled their basement bedroom with water and soaked many things on the first floor on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
A St. Louis firefighter wades through flash flooding water on Odell Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Many residents in the area had to be rescue by boat after the water surrounded their homes.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding swamps home in O'Fallon, Mo
Heather Thiele looks over a room of her house in O'Fallon, Mo. that was damaged by flash flooding on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding swamps home in O'Fallon, Mo
Ceiling tiles and personal belongings float in chest deep water in what the basement bedroom of Heather Thiele's home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Water from flash flooding poured in through the bedroom window and filled the room up to the ceiling, soaking the floor above as well.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Steven Bertke and his dog Roscoe are taken to dry land by St. Louis firefighters who used a boat to rescue people from their flooded homes on Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Flash flooding swamps home in O'Fallon, Mo
Dustin Thiele loads some of his family
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Debbie Boshans clutches her cat Elliott tightly after after St. Louis firefighters ferried them to dry ground because flash flooding surrounded their home on Odell Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. "We're safe, our animals are safe we have a lot to thankful for" said Boshans. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
Kaelyn Thurman, 12, runs across a now drying out Hermitage Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Eight hours earlier St. Louis firefighters were using boats to rescue people from their homes as flash flood water from the River Des Peres filled the street more than 4 feet deep in some areas. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding forces residents out of houses in St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters float a boat out to homes of residents on Odell Street to ferry them to dry ground after flash flooding surrounded their homes with water in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Flash flooding swamps home in O'Fallon, Mo
Ceiling tiles and personal belongings float in chest deep water in what the basement bedroom of Heather Thiele's home in O'Fallon, Mo. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Water from flash flooding poured in through the bedroom window and filled the room up to the ceiling, soaking the floor above as well. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
